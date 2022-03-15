The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Rocky Mount community. It looks to reach a mild 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 15, 2022 in Rocky Mount, VA
