Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Rocky Mount area. It should reach a brisk 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Rocky Mount could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 15, 2023 in Rocky Mount, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a cold day in Rocky Mount, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a nippy 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature o…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Rocky Mount area. It should reach a chilly 52 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy sk…
Rocky Mount people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tem…
The below average temperatures will continue into the week of March 19. The weather brothers Joe and Sean say there's one more storm that has …
Rocky Mount temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 57 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thundersto…