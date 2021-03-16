 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 16, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 16, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Rocky Mount today. It should reach a crisp 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. There is a 38% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the South. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics