Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 16, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Rocky Mount today. It should reach a crisp 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. There is a 38% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the South. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.