Rocky Mount people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 63 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.