Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Rocky Mount area. It should reach a pleasant 70 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 64% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 17, 2022 in Rocky Mount, VA
