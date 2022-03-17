Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 17, 2022 in Rocky Mount, VA

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Rocky Mount area. It should reach a pleasant 70 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 64% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.