Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a chilly 59 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Rocky Mount could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from Southwest.