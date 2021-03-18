Rocky Mount folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 59 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 95% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the South. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 18, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA
