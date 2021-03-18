Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 18, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA

Rocky Mount folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 59 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 95% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the South. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.