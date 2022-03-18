Rocky Mount will see warm temperatures this Friday. It looks like it will be a mild 73 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 18, 2022 in Rocky Mount, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening's outlook for Rocky Mount: Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Friday, it will be a warm day in Rocky Mount. It looks…
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Rocky Mount today. It looks like it will be a cool 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Rocky Mount today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 37 degrees. Today's forecasted low temp…
Folks in the Rocky Mount area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tem…
Rocky Mount people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 d…
This evening's outlook for Rocky Mount: Mostly clear skies. Hard freeze expected. Low 18F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, Rocky Mou…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Rocky Mount community. It looks to reach a mild 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempera…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Rocky Mount area. It should reach a pleasant 70 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. Scattere…
Rocky Mount folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 55 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy rain …