Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Rocky Mount area. It should reach a chilly 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 94% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Rocky Mount could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 15 mph. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 19, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Rocky Mount today. It should reach a crisp 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees toda…
Rocky Mount folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 59 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderst…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Rocky Mount area. It should reach a pleasant 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
This evening in Rocky Mount: Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfal…
Rocky Mount people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
Rocky Mount people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 65 degrees. A 50-degree low is foreca…
Rocky Mount people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 69 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. Toda…
Rocky Mount's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low 36F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Rocky Mount residents should expect tempe…
Rocky Mount temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 50 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. The Rocky Mount…
Tonight's weather conditions in Rocky Mount: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. A steady rain arriving overnight. Low around 45F. Win…