Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 19, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Rocky Mount area. It should reach a chilly 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 94% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Rocky Mount could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 15 mph. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.