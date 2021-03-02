Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 2, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA

Rocky Mount folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.