Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 68 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 2, 2022 in Rocky Mount, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Rocky Mount area. It looks to reach a cool 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 31 de…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Rocky Mount Thursday. It should reach a cool 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 de…
For the drive home in Rocky Mount: Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Rocky Mount a…
Tonight's weather conditions in Rocky Mount: A few clouds from time to time. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, temperatures in the 6…
Rocky Mount temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 56 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies t…
Rocky Mount people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 65 degrees. 43 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Rocky Mount area. It looks like it will be a mild 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatur…
This evening's outlook for Rocky Mount: Partly cloudy skies early followed by increasing clouds with showers developing later at night. Low 49…
Tonight's weather conditions in Rocky Mount: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to occasional showers later during the night. Low 43F. Wi…
This evening's outlook for Rocky Mount: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 33F. Winds NNW at …