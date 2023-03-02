Rocky Mount people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 69 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 46 degrees. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 2, 2023 in Rocky Mount, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 37 de…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Rocky Mount area. It looks like it will be a brisk 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 d…
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 64 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. We…
Temperatures in Rocky Mount will be cool today. It should reach a chilly 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. Periods…
Today's temperature in Rocky Mount will be warm. It should reach a mild 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low r…