Rocky Mount folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 20, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA
