Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 20, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA

Rocky Mount folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.