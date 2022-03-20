Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 60 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Rocky Mount could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 20, 2022 in Rocky Mount, VA
