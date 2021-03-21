Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 21, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA

Rocky Mount people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 9 mph. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.