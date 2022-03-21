Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 21, 2022 in Rocky Mount, VA

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Rocky Mount area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.