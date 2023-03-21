Folks in the Rocky Mount area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 62 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 21, 2023 in Rocky Mount, VA
