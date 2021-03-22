Folks in the Rocky Mount area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 63 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 22, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA
