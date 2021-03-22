 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 22, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA

Folks in the Rocky Mount area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 63 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.

