Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 22, 2022 in Rocky Mount, VA

It will be a warm day in Rocky Mount. It looks like it will be a mild 71 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.