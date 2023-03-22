Rocky Mount folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.