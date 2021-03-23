Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 60 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. Models are showing a 23% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 23, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA
