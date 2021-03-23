 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 23, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA

Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 60 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. Models are showing a 23% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.

