Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 23, 2022 in Rocky Mount, VA

Rocky Mount people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 66 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy rain today. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 100% chance of precipitation. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.