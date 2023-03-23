Rocky Mount will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It looks to reach a pleasant 78 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 23, 2023 in Rocky Mount, VA
