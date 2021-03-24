 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 24, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA

Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Rocky Mount. It looks like it will be a comfortable 71 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. There is a 43% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until WED 4:00 AM EDT. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.

