Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 24, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA

Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Rocky Mount. It looks like it will be a comfortable 71 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. There is a 43% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until WED 4:00 AM EDT.