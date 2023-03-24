Rocky Mount folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 24, 2023 in Rocky Mount, VA
