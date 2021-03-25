Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 25, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA

Rocky Mount people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 53% chance of rain. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the South. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.