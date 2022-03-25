Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 25, 2022 in Rocky Mount, VA

Rocky Mount people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 62 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.