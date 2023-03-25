Today's temperature in Rocky Mount will be warm. It looks to reach a mild 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 51 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Today's weather forecast is showing a 87% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Breezy conditions are expected this Saturday, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 25, 2023 in Rocky Mount, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Rocky Mount today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of …
Folks in the Rocky Mount area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 62 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. We'll see …
A look at where floods and flash flooding have occurred in Virginia from 2013 to 2022, according to data from the National Oceanic and Atmosph…
Rocky Mount temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 51 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …
Rocky Mount folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temper…