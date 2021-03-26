Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 26, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA

Rocky Mount folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a moderate 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. Expect clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 14 mph. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.