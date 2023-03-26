Today's temperature in Rocky Mount will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 26, 2023 in Rocky Mount, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Folks in the Rocky Mount area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 62 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. We'll see …
A look at where floods and flash flooding have occurred in Virginia from 2013 to 2022, according to data from the National Oceanic and Atmosph…
Today's temperature in Rocky Mount will be warm. It looks to reach a mild 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low…
Rocky Mount temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 51 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Rocky Mount today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of …