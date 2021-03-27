 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 27, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 27, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA

Folks in the Rocky Mount area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 44% chance of rain. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 7 mph. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics