Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 27, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA

Folks in the Rocky Mount area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 44% chance of rain. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 7 mph. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.