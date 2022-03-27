Temperatures in Rocky Mount will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Rocky Mount could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 21 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 27, 2022 in Rocky Mount, VA
