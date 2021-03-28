 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 28, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA

Rocky Mount folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a pleasant 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 67% chance. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Some wind is expected today, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.

