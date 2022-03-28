Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 28, 2022 in Rocky Mount, VA

Rocky Mount residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a chilly 49 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.