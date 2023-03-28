Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 55% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 28, 2023 in Rocky Mount, VA
