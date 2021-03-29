Folks in the Rocky Mount area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 11 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory until MON 4:00 AM EDT. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 29, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA
