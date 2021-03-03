Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 3, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA

Folks in the Rocky Mount area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 61 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.