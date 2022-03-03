Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Rocky Mount. It looks like it will be a moderate 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 3, 2022 in Rocky Mount, VA
