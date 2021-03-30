Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 30, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA

Folks in the Rocky Mount area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 69 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the South. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.