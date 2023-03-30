Folks in the Rocky Mount area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 64 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 30, 2023 in Rocky Mount, VA
