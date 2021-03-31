Rocky Mount people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 100% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 8 mph. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 31, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA
