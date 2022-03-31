The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Rocky Mount community. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 89% chance of precipitation. Some wind is expected today, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 31, 2022 in Rocky Mount, VA
