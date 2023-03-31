Rocky Mount people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 65% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 31, 2023 in Rocky Mount, VA
