Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 4, 2022 in Rocky Mount, VA

Rocky Mount folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 55 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.