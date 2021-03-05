Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 5, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA

Temperatures in Rocky Mount will be cool today. It should reach a brisk 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 15 mph. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.