Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 5, 2022 in Rocky Mount, VA

Rocky Mount folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 70 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.