Rocky Mount will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks like it will be a comfortable 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 6, 2022 in Rocky Mount, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Rocky Mount. It looks like it will be a moderate 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
Rocky Mount folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 55 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. We wil…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Rocky Mount area. It looks to reach a cool 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 31 de…
Rocky Mount people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 65 degrees. 43 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Rocky Mount area. It looks to reach a mild 66 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 46 d…
For the drive home in Rocky Mount: Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Rocky Mount a…
Tonight's weather conditions in Rocky Mount: A few clouds from time to time. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, temperatures in the 6…
Rocky Mount temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 56 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies t…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Rocky Mount Thursday. It should reach a cool 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 de…
Rocky Mount folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 70 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …