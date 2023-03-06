Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Rocky Mount area. It looks like it will be a mild 68 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 6, 2023 in Rocky Mount, VA
