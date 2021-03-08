Rocky Mount people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 6 mph. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 8, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA
