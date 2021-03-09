Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 9, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA

It will be a warm day in Rocky Mount. It looks to reach a moderate 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.