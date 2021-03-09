 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 9, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 9, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA

It will be a warm day in Rocky Mount. It looks to reach a moderate 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics